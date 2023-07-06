Celtics Why it wasn’t ‘realistic’ for the Celtics to keep Grant Williams after Porzingis trade "It’s one of those where you can’t be mad at them for it because it just shows they want you to be there in a way."

The Celtics ended up moving Grant Williams to Dallas in a sign-and-trade deal that netted several future second-round picks.

Williams told Jared Weiss of The Athletic that he was open to returning to the Celtics if the money was right, even after the Kristaps Porziņģis trade which would have likely limited his minutes.

“With the (Porziņģis) news, I was excited about it ’cause even if they did end up matching me, I would probably be playing less but my whole thing is about winning,” Williams told The Athletic. “But the ability to come to a great team like the Mavericks and compete at a high level, and be involved to do things to show I can really pass and do more in the future, is really exciting for me.”

But in the end, Williams and the Celtics were unable to agree on the financial aspect of things, and he ended up elsewhere.

“I had an understanding of that most of the way. I know how the numbers work out and yeah, they could have afforded to keep me,” Williams said. “But it’s one of those things where you’re really committing and after the prior year, I didn’t think it was realistic. Hey, Boston was trying to maintain their leverage. It’s one of those where you can’t be mad at them for it because it just shows they want you to be there in a way.”

Williams’s new deal with Dallas is worth $54 million over four years. The Celtics made a qualifying offer to Williams, but it wasn’t enough to keep him.

Weiss mentioned that the Celtics could have matched any offer sheet Williams signed and taken measures to cut costs elsewhere, but opted not to. They already have Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis under big contracts, with an upcoming decision on whether or not to extend Jaylen Brown’s contract, among others.

The Celtics were already into the luxury tax last year, president of basketball operations Brad Stevens noted at Porzingis’s introductory press conference. He said the Celtics have the “green light” to be over the tax again this year. Still, the Celtics have to monitor how they spend with so much money committed to Tatum, Porzingis, and potentially Brown.

Spending on a role-playing forward who admits his minutes would be limited by the Porzingis addition didn’t seem to make much sense. Adding Porzingis to Al Horford and Rob Williams made Boston’s front court even more crowded for Williams, who already found himself not playing at times during the playoffs this season.

Testing the market worked out for Williams, who will now make more money while living in Texas, which does not have state income tax. Williams reportedly turned down a four-year, $48 million over offer from the Celtics last season.

Williams mentioned Massachusetts’ Millionaire’s Tax as one of the factors he was mindful of when considering the Celtics’ offers. The Millionaire’s Tax is a four percent tax on top of Massachusetts’ five percent income tax, which raises the tax rate to nine percent for millionaires.

“I was thankful just because I feel like the way my agent and everybody talked about it was that this was our floor,” Williams said. “In Boston, it’s really like $48 million with the millionaire’s tax, so $54 million in Dallas is really like $58 million in Boston and $63 million in L.A.

“It was a little strategic on that end,” Williams continued. “But it’s also one of those things where the year was going great and then some things curved that. So to come out with this makes me feel very comfortable.”

With a new deal in a new city, Williams said he’s excited for the future.

“I’m excited to go to a new city, to embrace the new culture and fans,” Williams said. “Just enjoy the moment.