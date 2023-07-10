Celtics Celtics sign guard JD Davison to a 2-way contract Davison spent most of last season with the Maine Celtics, averaging 7.7 assists per game. JD Davison signed another two-way contract with the Celtics. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

For the second straight season, the Celtics signed guard JD Davison to a two-way contract, the team announced Sunday.

The 20-year-old guard, taken 53rd overall by Boston in the 2022 NBA Draft, will account for one of Boston’s three spots on the roster for two-way contracts during the 2023-24 season.

Davison played in 12 games for Boston last season, averaging 1.6 points and 0.9 assists per contest. Given the amount of depth on the Celtics’ backcourt last season, Davison was primarily utilized at the end of lopsided games during his reps with Boston.

We have signed JD Davison to a two-way contract ☘️



📝: https://t.co/2cI6yHCCAD pic.twitter.com/t3awagnCGx — Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 9, 2023

The former University of Alabama standout spent most of last season with the Maine Celtics in the G-League. In 44 games with Maine, Davison averaged 13.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game.

Advertisement:

Davison finished fourth in the G-League during the regular season with 339 assists, which also ranks third all-time in franchise history and is the second-most assists in a single season by a Maine player — trailing only Tim Frazier (2014-15).

The 6-foot-3 Davison is currently playing for the Celtics during Summer League action in Las Vegas.

The promising playmaker had a night to forget on Sunday in a 103-98 loss to the Washington Wizards. In his 33 minutes, Davison scored four points off of 2-for-7 shooting, along with 10 turnovers.

Boston’s latest draft selection, Jordan Walsh, took a step back after a promising Summer League debut over the weekend. Walsh scored 12 points against the Wizards, but only sank four of his 14 shots from the field.