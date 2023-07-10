Celtics reportedly attended John Wall’s private workout as former All-Star looks to land contract

Sign up for Celtics updates🏀
With another spot still open on the Celtics’ roster, could Boston target a veteran point guard to round out their backcourt?
According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, the Celtics were one of the teams who attended Sunday’s private workout held by John Wall in Las Vegas. The 32-year-old guard is looking to land another contract, with Iko reporting that the Trail Blazers also attended the showcase.
Wall was once one of the premier point guards in the NBA, earning five All-Star nods and an All-NBA Third Team selection during his nine seasons with the Wizards. However, injuries have sidetracked his career as of late.
Last season with the Clippers, Wall averaged 11.4 points, 5.2 assists and 0.8 steals per game over 34 contests. He served in a bench role with Los Angeles, averaging 22.2 minutes per game before eventually getting traded back to the Houston Rockets — and subsequently getting waived — in February.
In total, Wall has only appeared in 74 games over the past four seasons. He missed the entire 2019-20 season due to a ruptured Achilles, and then sat out the entire 2021-22 season during his first tenure with the Rockets.
If healthy, Wall still has the talent to be a potential scoring and ball-handling option off the bench for a contending team in 2023-24. Still, it remains to be seen if Boston has the room on the roster to accommodate another guard like Wall.
Boston currently has both Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White already in place on its roster, with both Payton Pritchard and Dalano Banton also serving as depth options at the guard position.
