Celtics Celtics officially sign Kristaps Porzingis to contract extension; complete Grant Williams sign-and-trade deal Porzingis' new contract will keep him in Boston through the 2025-26 season. Kristaps Porzingis will add more scoring down low for the Celtics in 2023-24. Jonathan Wiggs /Globe Staff)

Less than a month after the Celtics pulled off a blockbuster, three-team swap to bring in Kristaps Porzingis, Boston is officially keeping the big man in place for the foreseeable future.

The Celtics announced on Wednesday afternoon that it has officially signed Porzingis to a contract extension, completing an anticipated transaction that was first reported back in late June.

Even though the 7-foot-3 center was eligible to sign a two-year, $77 million extension, league sources told Adam Himmselbach of The Boston Globe that Porzingis signed a two-year, $60 million contract with Boston.

Porzingis is now signed through the 2025-26 season, with the 27-year-old center/power forward taking a $36 million player option this year in order to facilitate the trade from Washington to Boston.

He is coming off of arguably the best season of his career with Washington in 2022-23, averaging 23.2 points per game to go along with 8.4 rebounds per game. He shot 49.8 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from beyond the arc.

It was a busy transactional day for the Celtics, as Boston also officially announced the sign-and-trade deal with the Mavericks and Spurs that sent Grant Williams to Dallas with a new four-year, $53 million contract.

In the sign-and-trade, the Celtics now hold the more favorable of Chicago’s or New Orleans’s second-round picks in 2024, the Mavericks’ own 2030 second-round selection, and the right to swap a previously acquired 2025 second-round pick (the more favorable of Washington, Golden State, or Detroit) with Dallas’s own 2025 second-round pick.

The Celtics now have one more major objective on their offseason to-do list — sign Jaylen Brown to a supermax contract extension.

Jared Weiss of The Athletic reported earlier this week that the Celtics and Brown are getting closer to making a deal “over the coming week.”