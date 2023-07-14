Celtics Report: Jaylen Brown contract extension talks to be put on pause We will have to wait a little longer to hear the Jaylen Brown announcement some fans have been hoping for. Jaylen Brown, as seen here, is eligible for a supermax contract extension but has not yet agreed to one. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Extension talks between the Boston Celtics and star wing Jaylen Brown are being temporarily halted, according to Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe.

Brown, a vice president for the National Basketball Players Association, will be traveling overseas for an NBPA event, which will limit contact between him and his team while he is away. This means that the long-awaited agreement on a contract extension between the two parties will likely not be reached soon.

It should be noted that this pause is not due to any disagreements or setbacks with negotiations. The Celtics will reportedly offer Brown the five-year, $295 million supermax extension that he seeks.

The only major holdup appears to be Brown’s reported desire for a fifth-year player option in his deal, according to Himmelsbach. Beyond that, talks have been progressing and both sides believe that a deal will eventually get done.

According to a league source, Jaylen Brown is headed overseas for an NBPA event and contract negotiations with the Celtics are expected to pause while he’s gone. Both sides remain confident that a deal will be struck, but there will be a delay.



— Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) July 14, 2023

Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens implied as such on Wednesday while speaking to reporters in Las Vegas.

“It’s been all good discussion,” Stevens said. “I probably shouldn’t say anything else, but I feel optimistic.”

Brown’s return date to the United States is not yet known. But given that he and the Celtics appear to be making progress suggests that an extension will arrive, even if it will come later than many fans hoped.