Celtics Oshae Brissett to play for Canada in 2023 FIBA World Cup The newly-acquired Celtic joins a loaded roster of elite Canadian basketball players hoping to win their country's first World Cup. New Celtic Oshae Brissett (yellow) will represent both the Celtics and his country in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Michael Dwyer/AP Photo

Boston Celtics forward Oshae Brissett will play in the 2023 FIBA World Cup as a member of Team Canada, the Canadian National Team announced on Thursday.

The Mississauga, Ontario native agreed to sign a two-year contract with the Celtics on June 30. Before joining the Celtics, Brissett had played for the Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors after leaving Syracuse University in 2019.

Brissett joins a star-studded roster of Canadian basketball players, as he will play alongside All-NBA first team member Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder and NBA champion Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets. Houston’s Dillon Brooks, New York’s RJ Barrett and Purdue University’s Zach Edey will also play for Canada.

Although he will be the only current Celtic on the team, Brissett will likely not be the only name on this roster that Celtics fans recognize. They will remember Utah’s Kelly Olynyk, who played four years with Boston from 2013-2017. Dwight Powell, who played for the Celtics in 2014, will also play for Team Canada.

Advertisement:

Brissett and Team Canada’s journey to win the 2023 FIBA World Cup will begin on Aug. 25 with the group phase as members of Group H, where they will play against France, Lebanon and Latvia. If they make it out of the group stage, they will advance to the elimination stage beginning on Sept. 5, which will culminate with the championship game on Sept. 10.