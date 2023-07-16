Celtics Grant Williams admits to ‘unprofessional’ 2 weeks in final season with Celtics, will always ‘love’ Joe Mazzulla Williams's minutes shrunk late in the season as he notably didn't play in a handful of playoff games. Grant Williams reportedly became friendly with Joe Mazzulla during the 2022 offseason. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Grant Williams’s final season with the Celtics was a bit of a headscratcher considering how well things went for him the season prior.

The former Celtics forward saw his playing time fluctuate during the end of the regular season, playing in fewer minutes at points, and was even held out of the lineup in a pair of games. That continued into the postseason, in which he didn’t play in five of the Celtics’ first 14 playoff games and played fewer than five minutes in three other games.

Williams’s lack of playing time caught many by surprise as his defense and 3-point shooting helped the Celtics make the NBA Finals a year earlier. In an interview with The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach, Williams admitted that his fluctuating playing time in the home stretch of the season led him to question a potential return to the Celtics even before they traded for Kristaps Porzingis.

“I kind of had perspective,” Williams told Himmelsbach. “Even after the season and before the Kristaps trade, I had some understanding of what I was trying to accomplish in free agency, and where I saw myself moving forward.”

Williams’s free agency wish came to fruition earlier in July. The Mavericks gave him a four-year, $54 million deal that he was reportedly seeking from the Celtics prior to the season, leading to a sign-and-trade to send Williams to Dallas.

Even though Williams spoke fondly of his time with the Celtics in his interview with Himmelsbach and in other recent interviews, he admitted that the end of this past season was difficult for him, causing him to act a certain way.

“I had a two-week span of being unprofessional, which I look back on and I’m disappointed in myself with,” Williams said. “I had to be able to realize that being professional isn’t just about when you’re having success. It’s also about your darkest days.”

Williams formed a friendship with Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla during the 2022 offseason, according to Himmelsbach. The two reportedly spent time together in Europe last summer.

Though there was speculation of some sort of falling out between Williams and Mazzulla, the former Celtics forward told Himmelsbach they’re on good terms, even if he didn’t see the court as much as he would’ve liked last season.

“The thing is, professionally you can always have different opinions, different outlooks about yourself and the team,” Williams said. “But personally, that bond never changes. I’m going to be there for him and his family and his sons any day that they need me. Personally, I always will love him as a friend. Although it may not have gone how we both expected this season, we still have a ton of respect for one another. So I’ll always speak highly of him because he deserves it. He’s a good man and a good coach.”

Williams was one of two notable players to depart the Celtics this offseason. The other, of course, was Marcus Smart, who was moved in the trade to acquire Porzingis.

While the Celtics haven’t brought in a veteran guard yet to potentially replace Smart’s spot on the roster, Boston has added a couple of forwards. Oshae Brissett agreed to a veteran minimum deal with the Celtics just hours after free agency opened. Jordan Walsh, who the Celtics selected with the No. 38 overall pick, could also compete for whatever minutes Williams was in line for this season.