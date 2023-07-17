Celtics Celtics officially sign Dalano Banton to two-year contract Banton will head to Boston after impressing in his two summer league games. Dalano Banton bringing the ball up the court during a Feb. game against the Utah Jazz. Rick Bowmer/AP Photo

The Boston Celtics have officially signed guard Dalano Banton, the team announced on Sunday.

Banton, 23, agreed to sign a two-year contract with the Celtics on July 3, as first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reported that the second year of this contract will be a team option.

Fans got their first look at Banton in a Celtics jersey at the NBA 2K24 Summer League in Las Vegas. In the two games he played, Banton averaged 15 points, six rebounds, and four assists.

“It’s been a great experience so far, so just trying to jump in, trying to learn everything at a fast pace,” Banton said per MassLive’s Souichi Terada. “So just being able to join a championship organization, a team who’s high on winning, expected to win, and playing at that level.”

Being part of a contender like Boston appeared to be a big draw for Banton. He hopes to learn the game from his new teammates who have accomplished so much as Celtics.

“Just being able to be part of a championship contender, guys being able to push you, whether that’s guys in the first unit or second unit,” Banton said, per Terada. “I think there’s going to be a lot to learn from there on both ends of that, and being able to come every day, come and being able to work.”

Before Boston, Banton spent two years with the Toronto Raptors, who took him 46th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft. The Raptors saw potential in the sophomore from the University of Nebraska after he became the first player to lead the Cornhuskers in rebounds and assists since 1974.

Now Banton will move to the United States and play for one of the most storied franchises in professional sports. Wearing a Celtics jersey comes with plenty of pressure, but Banton appears ready for it.

“Being able to push guys and trying to just build every day, get in my individual work and seeing where I fall in the rotation,” Banton said, per Terada. “Just definitely going in, being able to work hard every day and being able to make people see me off my hard work and effort.”