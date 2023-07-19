Celtics Kevin Garnett responds after fake quote fools Draymond Green Kevin Garnett was infamous for his trash talk on the court, but he did not say this viral quote that Draymond Green fell for. Kevin Garnett puts his hand on his heart during a speech during the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony. Kathy Willens/AP Photo

Kevin Garnett’s time with the Celtics proved, in his own words, “anything is possible.” That quote accurately sums up several aspects of Garnett’s life, including publishing an autobiography, entering the Hall of Fame, and making the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team in 2022.

But most importantly, it sums up why Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green fell for a fake Garnett quote on Twitter, and why Garnett needed to correct him.

Well, maybe not most importantly.

On Wednesday, a Twitter troll with the handle @TheNBACentel fabricated a quote attributed to Garnett. In this quote, Garnett referenced the Oct. 2022 incident where Green punched his former teammate Jordan Poole, comparing it to “a senior punching a freshman who’s half his size.” Garnett then tells Green to fight him.

This fake quote went viral, even catching the eye of Green himself. Green immediately took to Twitter and claimed that he did attempt to challenge Garnett when he was a rookie, but Garnett ignored him.

Screenshot of Green’s now-deleted tweet, taken from Uproxx’s article on Wednesday.

Garnett did not ignore Green this time, however. He quoted Green’s tweet to tell him that he had fallen for a seemingly-obvious trap. Garnett then tagged Twitter CEO Elon Musk to politely let him know that Twitter’s decision to remove verification and replace it with Twitter Blue, a paid system that allows anyone to be “verified,” led to Wednesday’s tomfoolery.

That’s a fake tweet. “NBA Centel”… @elonmusk see wtf is happening 🤣🤣



Fix it. https://t.co/KtcoqTonfJ — Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) July 19, 2023

Green’s tweet has since been deleted, and @TheNBACentel has been suspended for violating Twitter’s rules, presumably for attempting to pose as reputable Twitter account @TheNBACentral. But the damage to Green has already been done, as the 2016-17 NBA defensive player of the year will now have to defend this mishap whenever anyone brings it up.

Garnett was right. Anything really is possible.