Celtics Jaylen Brown, Celtics reportedly agree on record-setting 5-year contract extension The 26-year-old is set to have the richest contract in NBA history. Jaylen Brown and the Celtics reportedly agreed to a record-setting contract extension. AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

The Celtics and Jaylen Brown have reportedly agreed on a five-year contract extension worth $304 million.

The deal was reported by NBA reporters Shams Charania of The Athletic and Marc J. Spears of ESPN (and confirmed by Boston Globe Celtics reporters Gary Washburn and Adam Himmelsbach). It’s set to be the most lucrative contract in NBA history.

According to Charania and Himmelsbach, the contract is fully guaranteed, includes a trade kicker, but has no player-option.

Brown, 26, was originally drafted third overall by Boston in 2016. He has grown into a two-time All-Star and is one of the central players on a team that advanced to the Eastern Conference finals this past season.