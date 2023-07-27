Celtics Joe Mazzulla says that Derrick White will be Celtics’ starting point guard in 2023-24 "We have the ability to play in different ways. We have the ability to play small and play big." Derrick White is expected to start in Boston's lineup for the 2023-24 season. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

With Marcus Smart traded to Memphis earlier this summer in a blockbuster deal for Kristaps Porzingis, the Celtics will turn to Derrick White as the team’s starting point guard for the 2023-24 season.

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla confirmed the lineup reshuffle during Wednesday’s press conference for Jaylen Brown’s new five-year, $304 million supermax contract.

While White, 29, will be tasked with conducting Boston’s offense from one of its two starting guard positions, Mazzulla noted that Malcolm Brogdon and Peyton Pritchard will also have expanded roles following Smart’s departure.

“Derrick will be our starting point guard, and he will be one of our starting guards,” Mazzulla said, per MassLive.com’s Souichi Terada. “We have the ability to play in different ways. We have the ability to play small and play big, so with some of the changes that we’ve made, it opens up a lot of opportunities for Derrick, Payton, and Malcolm.”

White is entering his third season with the Celtics, with the versatile guard averaging 12.4 points, 3.9 assists, and 3.6 rebounds in 28.3 minutes per game last year.

Even though his stats may not exactly stand out, White’s defensive ability and versatility will be welcomed in Boston’s starting lineup on a regular basis. White earned a spot in the All-Defensive Second Team during the 2022-23 season.

White’s promotion in the wake of Smart’s trade isn’t exactly much of a surprise, especially given his contributions throughout the 2022-23 season. Even with starting PG duties, White will still likely defer on offense to Boston’s two top conduits in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

The depth chart behind White will be worth monitoring when it comes to both Brogdon and Pritchard.

At one point, Brogdon was reportedly the guard on the move in the Porzingis deal, only for it to eventually fall through. The Celtics reportedly now have no interest in trading Brogdon, who is the reigning Sixth Man of the Year.

Pritchard, who will join the USA Select Team this summer, is due for a larger role in 2023-24. The 25-year-old guard has expressed his desire for a larger role, be it with the Celtics or another team.

More minutes should be on the horizon for Pitchard, who only played in 48 games last season and averaged just 13.4 minutes per contest.

“I think that’s really important that those three have an opportunity to grow them and help them on both ends of the floor,” Mazzulla said of White, Brogdon, and Pritchard. “Those three guys at the guard spot are a part of our identity and a part of what we need to get to on offense and defense.”