Celtics Former Celtic Terrence Williams sentenced to 10 years in prison Williams organized a scheme to defraud the NBA out of millions of dollars. Terrence Williams played for the Celtics in 2013. Michael Dwyer/AP Photo

Former Celtics guard Terrence Williams was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Thursday for his role in stealing $5 million from the NBA.

Williams organized a scheme that defrauded the NBA’s health care plan. He and several other NBA players made false claims for medical and dental expenses from 2017-2021, and he made at least $300,000 in kickbacks from his co-conspirators.

Seventeen other players faced charges for their roles in this scheme, including former Celtics Tony Allen, Sebastian Telfair and Glen Davis. But Williams was the mastermind behind it all and caused the most damage.

“Your behavior, of all the defendants in this case,” Judge Valerie E. Caproni told Williams before sentencing him, “Was the most serious by a substantial measure.”

The Nets took Williams 11th overall in the 2009 NBA Draft, ahead of all-stars Jrue Holiday and Jeff Teague. He signed a 10-day contract with the Celtics in 2013, which eventually turned into a multi-year deal. Williams played 24 total games for Boston and averaged 4.6 points per game before the Celtics waived him that offseason. That day would be his last in the NBA, as he would spend a few more years overseas.

Williams pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit health care fraud and identity theft in Aug. 2022. He has been in prison since May 2022 after threatening a witness by texting him to “shut the f— up.”

“Williams not only lined his pockets through fraud and deceit, but he also stole the identities of others and threatened a witness to further his criminal endeavors,” said U.S. Attorney Damian Williams. “For his brazen criminal acts, Williams now faces years in prison.”

He partially attributed his misdeeds to his tumultuous upbringing, as well as an addiction he acquired while rehabbing from injury. But he also acknowledged that his personal vices clouded his better judgment.

“A lot of my bad choices in this case were caused by my opioid addiction, that I was feeding for years,” Williams told the judge before he was sentenced. “The other half was stupidity and greed.”

Regardless, Williams knew that he had no one to blame for his actions but himself.

“I one million percent take full accountability for my role in this case,” he said.

As part of a plea deal, Williams will to pay $2.5 million in restitution, as well as forfeit $650,000.