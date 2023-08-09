Celtics Former Celtic Tony Allen sentenced in fraud case "I failed to uphold our core values.” Tony Allen played for the Celtics from 2004-2010. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Former Celtics wing Tony Allen was sentenced to community service and supervision for his role in a scheme to defraud the NBA, per reporter Pete Brush.

Allen was one of 18 players to be accused of defrauding the NBA’s health and welfare plan. These players allegedly took out fraudulent medical and dental claims from 2017-2020, illegally taking a total of $5 million from the league. Allen reportedly stole $420,000 through these false claims.

Allen pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and wire fraud, and he already paid back most of the money he stole. He gave a “tearful apology,” according to Brush, and appears to regret his involvement in the scheme.

“I fully acknowledge my individual responsibility and I understand the gravity of my actions,” Allen said. “As a member of the NBA community, I failed to uphold our core values.”

The Celtics selected Allen 25th overall in the 2004 NBA Draft. He played in Boston for six seasons and was a member of the 2008 championship team. Allen was known for his lockdown defense, especially on the perimeter. His defensive reputation reached its peak after leaving Boston for the Memphis Grizzlies, making the NBA’s All-Defensive first team in 2012, 2013 and 2015, and its second team in 2011, 2016 and 2017.

Allen was not the only former Celtic accused in this crime. Sebastian Telfair, Keyon Dooling, and Glen Davis all played roles in this scheme, and Terrence Williams organized it all. He wasn’t the only member of his family to face charges, as his wife, Desiree, was reportedly named in this case, too.

Judge Valerie E. Caproni credited Allen for repaying most of his money before he was charged, per Brush. Caproni expressed her belief that Allen’s post-NBA career had started off poorly and offered him advice.

“You seem not quite to have found your footing after your basketball career has ended,” Caproni said. “You may need to think about having a new goal – something you can work towards every day.”

Allen will avoid prison time, as will most of the players accused in this crime. But some weren’t so lucky. Dooling and Alan Anderson will spend 30 and 24 months in prison, respectively, as they served as leaders in this scheme by recruiting other players and providing them with fake invoices. Williams received the harshest sentence of everyone: 10 years for his role as the mastermind behind this plan. Only three players charged — Davis, Will Bynum, and Darius Miles — have yet to be sentenced.

Even though Allen will not see a day behind bars, his remorse for what he did still imprisons him. Allen said in his apology that he wants to make up for his crimes and find a way forward.

“I do not seek sympathy, Allen said, “But rather an opportunity for redemption.”