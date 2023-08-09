Celtics Dwyane Wade claps back, says he’s living ‘rent free’ in Paul Pierce’s head Paul Pierce made some comments about himself and Dwyane Wade. Wade responded. Dwyane Wade. AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Paul Pierce has had a lot to say about Dwyane Wade lately.

First, he explained why he thinks he was a better player than Wade, arguing that his scoring skills went under-appreciated compared to Wade because of the difference in talent in the teams they played with.

“Put Shaq [O’Neal] on my team. Put LeBron [James] and [Chris] Bosh with me. I’m not gonna win one?” Pierce said. “Put me, LeBron and Bosh, we not gonna win a couple?”

Then, Pierce attempted to clarify the comments, saying he wasn’t comparing himself to Wade, just merely stating that the narrative around his career would have been different if he played with some of the talent Wade did.

Advertisement:

So, what does Wade have to say about all this?

“Rent is expensive in America and I’m living rent-free right now,” Wade said during an appearance on the Dan LeBatard Show. “So let him keep going. I like living rent-free.”

LeBatard said that Wade built a better version of Boston’s Big 3 in Miami, and that while Pierce was celebrating his one championship, Wade won multiple.

“This is why I love you guys, this is why I love the media, this part right here. It’s documented,” Wade said. “Everything is documented, so I’ll let you guys talk about that stuff, it sounds better coming from y’all than it does from me. I’m done playing the game of basketball. I’m not comparing myself to anyone who’s not playing the game, or who is playing the game. That’s not my challenge anymore.”