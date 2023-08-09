Celtics Jaylen Brown named to Forbes’ ’30 Under 30 Local Boston’ list The star Celtics guard is also the founder of the 7uice Foundation. Jaylen Brown was named to Boston's local '30 Under 30' list. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Celtics star Jaylen Brown isn’t just a rising star on the basketball court. He’s also turning heads as an entrepreneur and advocate against inequality.

At 26 years old, Brown was included in Forbes’ first-ever 30 Under 30 Local Boston list for his work off the court. Brown founded the 7uice Foundation in 2019, with a goal of tackling racism and inequality in education, incarceration, mental health stigma and other areas.

Brown and the 7uice Foundation’s mission is “to interrupt the detrimental consequences of human apathy and work towards an equitable society and sustainable planet.”

“For the last 20 years or more, it’s been ‘shut up and dribble, you’re just here to entertain us,'” Brown said in a video for the 7uice Foundation. “I don’t agree with entertaining people who are feeding into my demise. You can’t be a fan of me if you’re racist.”

Brown is a vocal advocate for change and has participated in peaceful protests for equality for a number of years. After the death of George Floyd, Brown went to Atlanta to protest, holding high in the air a sign reading “I can’t breathe.”

With the 7uice Foundation, Brown has organized different kinds of events including a gala at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston.

This off-season, Brown signed a $300 million contract extension, tying him to Boston for the foreseeable future. He plans on using that money to further advance the community, investing in a number of projects. One of his main goals is to bring Black Wall Street to Boston.