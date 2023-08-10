Celtics Latvian Basketball Association denies reports on Kristaps Porzingis’s injury The reported foot injury would have put Porzingis's status for the 2023 FIBA World Cup in jeopardy. As of now, Kristaps Porzingis is the only Celtic that will participate in the upcoming FIBA World Cup. Jonathan Newton/Washington Post

Boston Celtics fans received a scare on Wednesday when reports surfaced that All-Star Kristaps Porzingis could miss the FIBA World Cup due to injury. But those reports may not be entirely accurate.

On Thursday, the Latvijas Basketbola savienība (Latvian Basketball Association, or LBS) addressed the reports on Porzingis’s health through a statement.

“There has been information that questions the participation of Kristaps Porzingis in the FIBA ​​World Cup,” LBS wrote, as translated through Google Translate. “LBS denies this information.”

LBS is the league that governs and oversees all Latvian basketball activities, including its participation in the upcoming FIBA World Cup. The league claims that Porzingis’s foot is not injured and that he will continue training for the tournament.

Izskanējusi informācija, kas apšauba Kristapa Porziņģa piedalīšanos FIBA Pasaules kausa izcīņā. LBS šo informāciju noliedz.



Norit gan spēlētāju individuālie sagatavošanās plāni, gan komandas kopējais treniņu process. Sastāvs spēlei ar Dominikānu tiks paziņots 12. augustā. pic.twitter.com/pntY6JBjhH — Latvijas Basketbola savienība (@basketbols) August 10, 2023

“Both the players’ individual preparation plans and the team’s overall training process are ongoing,” LBS wrote. “The line-up for the match against the Dominican Republic will be announced on August 12.”

Advertisement:

The Celtics acquired Porzingis in the trade that sent Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies in June. He signed a two-year contract extension to keep him in Boston on July 8 and is expected to play a massive role in the team’s push for a championship next season.

Porzingis’ weakness is his durability. The Latvian big man has an extensive serious injury history dating back to a torn ACL he suffered in 2018. Since that year, Porzingis has played more than 65 games in only one season (2022-23).

On Wednesday, European sports reporter Rupert Fabig reported that a foot injury could keep Porzingis out of the World Cup, adding another injury to that history.

“Exclusive: According to my information there are growing concerns that Latvia star Kristaps Porzingis might miss the FIBAWC due to injury,” Fabig wrote. “Understood it is something with his foot. Staff, himself and Boston Celtics will wait until the last moment to make a decision.”

Fabig clarified that this reported foot injury is nothing serious, as they are still considering playing him in the world cup. To the LBS, that possibility does not appear to be under question.

If Porzingis were to miss the World Cup, he wouldn’t be the only Celtic to do so. Oshae Brissett withdrew from Team Canada to focus on rehabbing a knee injury and to prepare for the upcoming NBA season, the Toronto Star’s Doug Smith reported. Al Horford will also no longer be playing for the Dominican Republic, per Miroslav Dragoljević.

Advertisement:

Time will tell if Porzingis will miss any time in this competition. But per the LBS, Porzingis will suit up for Team Latvia as the only Celtic participating in this year’s World Cup.