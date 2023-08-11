Celtics ‘I just hope I don’t embarrass myself’: Jayson Tatum walks fans through his first golf event "I just want to hit a few good balls today and have some fun." Jayson Tatum golfed alongside Jon Rahm in Memphis on Wednesday. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Jayson Tatum reminded everyone that golf is an incredibly difficult sport, even for a world-class athlete.

The Celtics star trekked down to Memphis for his first-ever pro-am golf event at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. The PGA Tour followed Tatum’s day with a social media post, and his goal was simple.

“I just hope I don’t embarrass myself,” Tatum said before the event. “I just want to hit a few good balls today and have some fun.”

Golfing alongside Tatum was another world-class athlete, and one a bit more comfortable with a club in his hands. Jon Rahm, who is competing in the main PGA tour event over the weekend, partnered up with Tatum on the tee box Wednesday.

Rahm is Tatum’s favorite golfer, making the event even more exciting and nerve-wracking at the same time.

“When they told me, I couldn’t get no sleep last night,” Tatum said.

Tatum admitted that once he caught a fairway with his first tee shot, he settled in and starting having some fun. The NBA superstar has only been golfing for a few years, but he enjoyed the experience of his first live golfing event.

It probably doesn’t hurt to see how much fun fellow NBA star Stephen Curry has on the course, especially knocking in holes-in-one in front of a crowd.

Being in Memphis playing was even more special for Tatum, who spent a few years in the area playing AAU basketball. All things considered, it seems Tatum accomplished his goal of having some fun.

“I didn’t know what to expect, but it was chill, it was relaxed. Everybody made it a great experience,” Tatum said. “I got to play with Rahm, great guy, so it was a lot of fun.”

Tatum and the Celtics kick off their preseason on Oct. 8 against the Philadelphia 76ers. As for Rahm, he’ll stick around Memphis for a while longer while he competes in the PGA Tour playoffs at TPC Southwind.