Celtics reportedly agree to training camp deal with DJ Steward

DJ Steward is reportedly joining the Celtics on a training camp deal.
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the former Duke guard will compete for a two-way contract.
The 21-year-old Steward (6-foot-2, 163 pounds) averaged 13 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.1 steals in his lone season with the Blue Devils in 2020-21.
He contributed 14.6 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists for the Stockton Kings in the G-League two years ago and 12 points, 4.3 assists, and 2.7 rebounds this past season.
In Summer League this year, he put up 14.1 points per game on 48 percent shooting for the 76ers.
He’s a rangy, athletic playmaker who can score at all levels and plays hard on defense.
