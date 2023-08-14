Celtics Tacko Fall will reportedly sign with a new team in China "I think China was a very good growing experience for me on and off the court." Tacko Fall is a fan favorite. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Tacko Fall has signed a contract to play professional basketball in China next season, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Fall will play for the Nanjing Monkey Kings.

Fall is heading into his second-season in China. He played for the Xinjiang Flying Tigers last season.

“China was different,” Fall said during an interview with Charania. “I was going into a different country and I had to get used to a lot of stuff besides playing basketball.

“It was kind tough because I got there and there was still COVID going on,” Fall continued. “So, you had to quarantine and you had to play in a bubble. So there were a lot of things. But I think China was a very good growing experience for me on and off the court.”

7'6 Tacko Fall is signing a new deal to return to China to play for the Nanjing Monkey Kings, sources say.



Sitdown with @Stadium on CBA, meeting Victor Wembanyama one day: "Very awkward. It would be weird for me to look somebody in the eye..", tennis for newborn daughter, more: pic.twitter.com/Y13DrgFz9Y — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 14, 2023

The 7-foot-6 center began his NBA career with the Celtics after signing an exhibit-10 contract with the Celtics in 2019. The former University of Central Florida big man also had a brief stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2022.

Advertisement:

Fall said the NBA has more talent, but the style of play is more physical in China.

“They play very physical, especially when you’re an import,” Fall said. “Everything is focused on you. So, I used to joke, I used to be on the phone with some of my friends like, ‘I’m getting guarded here like I’m Steph Curry.’ Because they’d literally be with you from one sideline to the other.”