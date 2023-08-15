Celtics Here is the Celtics’ schedule for the inaugural NBA in-season tournament A champion for the in-season tournament will be awarded on Dec. 9 in Las Vegas. The Celtics will begin tournament play on Nov. 10 against the Nets. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

For the first time in NBA history, a trophy will be up for grabs during the regular season.

Last month, the NBA unveiled plans for its inaugural in-season tournament, which will tip off on Nov. 3 with group-play games. The tournament will feature a prize pool of about $18 million and will finish on Dec. 9 with a “championship” game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

As part of the tournament structure, six groups (each comprising five total teams) will be formed to determine the teams that will advance to the knockout stage of the tournament. The winners of each of the six groups will advance to the knockout round, along with the two best second-place teams.

The Celtics will play in Group C of the Eastern Conference. Their five-team group consists of the Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls, and Orlando Magic. The Celtics will play each team once.

They’ll host games against the Nets and Bulls while traveling for games against the Magic and Raptors as part of pool play.

Here is the Celtics’ full schedule for the NBA’s new tournament:

Friday, November 10 at 7:30 p.m. vs. Brooklyn at TD Garden

Friday, November 17 at 7:30 p.m. at Toronto at Scotiabank Arena

Friday, November 24 at 2:30 p.m. at Orlando at Amway Center

Tuesday, November 28 at 7:30 p.m. at Chicago at TD Garden

After group play, the tournament will move onto single-elimination games in the knockout round. Quarterfinal matchups will be held on Dec. 4 and 5 in home markets, with the semifinals (Dec. 7) and finals (Dec. 9) moving to Las Vegas.

Here’s a look at each group in the NBA as part of the new in-season tournament:

East Group A: Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers, Detroit Pistons

East Group B: Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, Miami Heat, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets

East Group C: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls, Orlando Magic

West Group A: Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers

West Group B: Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets

West Group C: Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs