Celtics Kristaps Porzingis announces that he will miss the FIBA World Cup due to foot injury Porzingis says plantar fasciitis in his foot is preventing him from competing at full strength. Kristaps Porzingis thinks he could form a "perfect mix" with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Jonathan Wiggs /Globe Staff

Celtics forward Kristaps Porzingis announced Tuesday that he will not play in this year’s FIBA World Cup.

Porzingis tweeted that he has plantar fasciitis in his foot that prevents him from being on the court at full strength.

“It is difficult,” Porzingis wrote on Twitter, as translated by Google Translate. “I feel very responsible to myself and the supporters of the Latvian national team, but a decision has been made that I will not play in the World Cup. After several weeks of recovery and a repeat MRI examination, the plantar fasciitis of my foot still prevents me from being on the field in full readiness.

“This joint decision has been made by both the medical staff and coaching staff of the national team, as well as the Celtics team,” Porzingis continued. “With the advice and opinion that it is now necessary to continue the recovery process. Such a decision is not easy to make, but I promise that I will be there and support the team as much as I can.”

Last week, the Latvian Basketball Association denied reports of Porzingis’s injury.

“There has been information that questions the participation of Kristaps Porzingis in the FIBA ​​World Cup,” LBS wrote, as translated through Google Translate. “LBS denies this information.”

The initial report came from European sports reporter Rupert Fabig, who wrote that there were “growing concerns” that Porzingis could end up missing the World Cup with a foot injury.

Ir grūti, es jūtos ļoti atbildīgs savu un Latvijas valstsvienības atbalstītāju priekšā, taču ir pieņemts lēmums, ka es nespēlēšu Pasaules kausā.



Pēc vairāku nedēļu atlabšanas procesa un atkārtota MRI izmeklējuma, vēl joprojām pēdas plantārais fascīts man neļauj atrasties uz… pic.twitter.com/mvyk4Dj8lU — Kristaps Porzingis (@kporzee) August 15, 2023

The Celtics traded Marcus Smart for Porzingis and draft picks during a three-team trade with the Wizards and Grizzlies in June. The Celtics signed the 7-foot-3 post player to a two-year, $60 million contract extension in July.

Porzingis, who was the No. 4 pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, told reporters at the time that he feels like he is entering his prime. He turned 28 earlier this month.

“I looked at my game, I looked at how I can be more efficient and really just analyzed myself,” Porzingis said. “It paid off last season, and all the work I put in off the court to stay healthy with my body maturing and getting to that age helped. I believe I have some great, great high-level years ahead of me.”

Porzingis played in 65 games with the Wizards last season, which is the most he’s played since the 2016-17 season.

He averaged a career-high 23.2 points last season and was one of three players in the NBA to average at least 20 points, eight rebounds, and one block last season along with Anthony Davis and Joel Embiid.