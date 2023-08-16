Celtics’ Kristaps Porzingis is on a 4-6 week rehab plan, expected to be ready for training camp

Sign up for Celtics updates🏀
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during basketball season.
The Celtics announced Wednesday morning that Kristaps Porzingis will engage in a four to six week rehab program as he recovers from plantar fasciitis in his right foot.
He is expected to be ready in time for training camp, the team said in a news release.
The announcement comes hours after Porzingis released a statement saying that he would miss this year’s FIBA World Cup because of his plantar fasciitis.
He said that he made a joint decision with the Latvian national team’s medical staff and the Celtics to miss the event.
The Latvian Basketball Association initially denied reports of Porzingis’s injury.
The Celtics paid a steep price to get Porzingis, shipping Marcus Smart to Memphis in a three-team deal that brought the 7-foot-3 big man to Boston earlier this summer.
Porzingis, who played in 65 games last year, is coming off of his healthiest season since 2017. It was arguably the most productive season of his career, as he averaged career-highs in points (23.2), field-goal percentage (49.8), and steals (0.9).
He also shot 38.5 percent from 3-point range, which helps his skill set fit with the Celtics’ offensive approach.
The Celtics will open preseason play against the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 8 at TD Garden.
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during basketball season.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.