Celtics Celtics 2023-24 schedule released: When does Marcus Smart return to Boston? The Celtics will open their new season on the road against the Knicks on Oct. 25. Marcus Smart will return to the TD Garden with the Grizzlies on Feb. 4. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Celtics’ schedule for the 2023-24 season is finally here.

Just days after the NBA announced dates for its inaugural in-season tournament (held from Nov. 3 to Dec. 9), the league unveiled its full docket of games for the upcoming season on Thursday afternoon.

The Celtics will open the season on Wednesday, Oct. 25 when they take on the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Boston’s home opener is set for that Friday, Oct. 27, against the team that ended their latest title hopes, the Miami Heat.

Along with Boston’s new in-season tournament matchups against the Nets, Raptors, Bulls, and Magic, the Celtics will ultimately be featured on national TV 25 times this season.

There will be plenty of reunions set to play out on the hardwood this season for the Celtics and several former players and coaches.

Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart will make his anticipated return to Boston in front of what should be a raucous TD Garden crowd on Sunday, Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. on ESPN. The Celtics and Memphis will also play on Nov. 19 at FedEx Forum.

Former Celtics coach Ime Udoka will take on his former team twice this season. The now-Rockets head coach will return to Boston on Jan. 13 before the Celtics make a trek down to Houston on Jan. 21.

Udoka was suspended and later fired last year for having an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate team employee, leading to Joe Mazzulla’s ascension as the Celtics head coach.

Grant Williams will also return to the parquet floor with the Dallas Mavericks on March 1. Kyrie Irving will also be in attendance with Dallas, which should lead to an expected chorus of boos and jeers from the Garden crowd.

Along with home matchups against Western Conference powerhouses like the reigning champion Nuggets (Jan. 19), Warriors (March 3), and Suns (March 14), the Celtics will take on LeBron James and the Lakers in an anticipated Christmas Day showdown in Los Angeles.

Here is the full Celtics 2023-24 schedule:

October 25: Boston Celtics at New York Knicks

October 27: Miami Heat at Boston Celtics

October 30 Boston Celtics at Washington Wizards

November 1: Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics

November 4: Boston Celtics at Brooklyn Nets

November 6: Boston Celtics at Minnesota Timberwolves

November 8: Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers

November 10: Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics, In-Season Tournament

November 11:Toronto Raptors at Boston Celtics

November 13: New York Knicks at Boston Celtics

November 15: Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers

November 17: Boston Celtics at Toronto Raptors, In-Season Tournament

November 19: Boston Celtics at Memphis Grizzlies

November 20: Boston Celtics at Charlotte Hornets

November 22: Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics

November 24: Boston Celtics at Orlando Magic, In-Season Tournament

November 26: Atlanta Hawks at Boston Celtics

November 28: Chicago Bulls at Boston Celtics, In-Season Tournament

December 1: Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics

December 12: Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics

December 14: Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics

December 15: Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics

December 17: Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics

December 19: Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors

December 20: Boston Celtics at Sacramento Kings

December 23: Boston Celtics at LA Clippers

December 25: Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Lakers

December 28: Detroit Pistons at Boston Celtics

December 29: Toronto Raptors at Boston Celtics

December 31: Boston Celtics at San Antonio Spurs

January 2: Boston Celtics at Oklahoma City Thunder

January 5: Utah Jazz at Boston Celtics

January 6: Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers

January 8: Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers

January 10: Minnesota Timberwolves at Boston Celtics

January 11: Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks

January 13: Houston Rockets at Boston Celtics

January 15: Boston Celtics at Toronto Raptors

January 17:San Antonio Spurs at Boston Celtics

January 19: Denver Nuggets at Boston Celtics

January 21: Boston Celtics at Houston Rockets

January 22: Boston Celtics at Dallas Mavericks

January 25: Boston Celtics at Miami Heat

January 27: LA Clippers at Boston Celtics

January 29: New Orleans Pelicans at Boston Celtics

January 30: Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics

February 1: Los Angeles Lakers at Boston Celtics

February 4: Memphis Grizzlies at Boston Celtics

February 7: Atlanta Hawks at Boston Celtics

February 9: Washington Wizards at Boston Celtics

February 11: Boston Celtics at Miami Heat

February 13: Boston Celtics at Brooklyn Nets

February 14: Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics

February 22: Boston Celtics at Chicago Bulls

February 24: Boston Celtics at New York Knicks

February 27: Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics

March 1: Dallas Mavericks at Boston Celtics

March 3: Golden State Warriors at Boston Celtics

March 5: Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers

March 7: Boston Celtics at Denver Nuggets

March 9: Boston Celtics at Phoenix Suns

March 11: Boston Celtics at Portland Trail Blazers

March 12: Boston Celtics at Utah Jazz

March 14: Phoenix Suns at Boston Celtics

March 17: Boston Celtics at Washington Wizards

March 18: Detroit Pistons at Boston Celtics

March 20: Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics

March 22: Boston Celtics at Detroit Pistons

March 23: Boston Celtics at Chicago Bulls

March 25: Boston Celtics at Atlanta Hawks

March 28: Boston Celtics at Atlanta Hawks

March 30: Boston Celtics at New Orleans Pelicans

April 1: Boston Celtics at Charlotte Hornets

April 3: Oklahoma City Thunder at Boston Celtics

April 5: Sacramento Kings at Boston Celtics

April 7: Portland Trail Blazers at Boston Celtics

April 9: Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks

April 11: New York Knicks at Boston Celtics

April 12: Charlotte Hornets at Boston Celtics

April 14: Washington Wizards at Boston Celtics

