Celtics 2023-24 schedule released: When does Marcus Smart return to Boston?

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
The Celtics’ schedule for the 2023-24 season is finally here.
Just days after the NBA announced dates for its inaugural in-season tournament (held from Nov. 3 to Dec. 9), the league unveiled its full docket of games for the upcoming season on Thursday afternoon.
The Celtics will open the season on Wednesday, Oct. 25 when they take on the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Boston’s home opener is set for that Friday, Oct. 27, against the team that ended their latest title hopes, the Miami Heat.
Along with Boston’s new in-season tournament matchups against the Nets, Raptors, Bulls, and Magic, the Celtics will ultimately be featured on national TV 25 times this season.
There will be plenty of reunions set to play out on the hardwood this season for the Celtics and several former players and coaches.
Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart will make his anticipated return to Boston in front of what should be a raucous TD Garden crowd on Sunday, Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. on ESPN. The Celtics and Memphis will also play on Nov. 19 at FedEx Forum.
Former Celtics coach Ime Udoka will take on his former team twice this season. The now-Rockets head coach will return to Boston on Jan. 13 before the Celtics make a trek down to Houston on Jan. 21.
Udoka was suspended and later fired last year for having an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate team employee, leading to Joe Mazzulla’s ascension as the Celtics head coach.
Grant Williams will also return to the parquet floor with the Dallas Mavericks on March 1. Kyrie Irving will also be in attendance with Dallas, which should lead to an expected chorus of boos and jeers from the Garden crowd.
Along with home matchups against Western Conference powerhouses like the reigning champion Nuggets (Jan. 19), Warriors (March 3), and Suns (March 14), the Celtics will take on LeBron James and the Lakers in an anticipated Christmas Day showdown in Los Angeles.
Here is the full Celtics 2023-24 schedule:
October 25: Boston Celtics at New York Knicks
October 27: Miami Heat at Boston Celtics
October 30 Boston Celtics at Washington Wizards
November 1: Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics
November 4: Boston Celtics at Brooklyn Nets
November 6: Boston Celtics at Minnesota Timberwolves
November 8: Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers
November 10: Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics, In-Season Tournament
November 11:Toronto Raptors at Boston Celtics
November 13: New York Knicks at Boston Celtics
November 15: Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers
November 17: Boston Celtics at Toronto Raptors, In-Season Tournament
November 19: Boston Celtics at Memphis Grizzlies
November 20: Boston Celtics at Charlotte Hornets
November 22: Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics
November 24: Boston Celtics at Orlando Magic, In-Season Tournament
November 26: Atlanta Hawks at Boston Celtics
November 28: Chicago Bulls at Boston Celtics, In-Season Tournament
December 1: Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics
December 12: Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics
December 14: Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics
December 15: Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics
December 17: Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics
December 19: Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors
December 20: Boston Celtics at Sacramento Kings
December 23: Boston Celtics at LA Clippers
December 25: Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Lakers
December 28: Detroit Pistons at Boston Celtics
December 29: Toronto Raptors at Boston Celtics
December 31: Boston Celtics at San Antonio Spurs
January 2: Boston Celtics at Oklahoma City Thunder
January 5: Utah Jazz at Boston Celtics
January 6: Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers
January 8: Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers
January 10: Minnesota Timberwolves at Boston Celtics
January 11: Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks
January 13: Houston Rockets at Boston Celtics
January 15: Boston Celtics at Toronto Raptors
January 17:San Antonio Spurs at Boston Celtics
January 19: Denver Nuggets at Boston Celtics
January 21: Boston Celtics at Houston Rockets
January 22: Boston Celtics at Dallas Mavericks
January 22: Boston Celtics at Dallas Mavericks
January 25: Boston Celtics at Miami Heat
January 27: LA Clippers at Boston Celtics
January 29: New Orleans Pelicans at Boston Celtics
January 30: Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics
February 1: Los Angeles Lakers at Boston Celtics
February 4: Memphis Grizzlies at Boston Celtics
February 7: Atlanta Hawks at Boston Celtics
February 9: Washington Wizards at Boston Celtics
February 11: Boston Celtics at Miami Heat
February 13: Boston Celtics at Brooklyn Nets
February 14: Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics
February 22: Boston Celtics at Chicago Bulls
February 24: Boston Celtics at New York Knicks
February 27: Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics
March 1: Dallas Mavericks at Boston Celtics
March 3: Golden State Warriors at Boston Celtics
March 5: Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers
March 7: Boston Celtics at Denver Nuggets
March 9: Boston Celtics at Phoenix Suns
March 11: Boston Celtics at Portland Trail Blazers
March 12: Boston Celtics at Utah Jazz
March 14: Phoenix Suns at Boston Celtics
March 17: Boston Celtics at Washington Wizards
March 18: Detroit Pistons at Boston Celtics
March 20: Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics
March 22: Boston Celtics at Detroit Pistons
March 23: Boston Celtics at Chicago Bulls
March 25: Boston Celtics at Atlanta Hawks
March 28: Boston Celtics at Atlanta Hawks
March 30: Boston Celtics at New Orleans Pelicans
April 1: Boston Celtics at Charlotte Hornets
April 3: Oklahoma City Thunder at Boston Celtics
April 5: Sacramento Kings at Boston Celtics
April 7: Portland Trail Blazers at Boston Celtics
April 9: Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks
April 11: New York Knicks at Boston Celtics
April 12: Charlotte Hornets at Boston Celtics
April 14: Washington Wizards at Boston Celtics
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.