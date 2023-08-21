Celtics Grant Williams compares his Batman impersonation to Nick Chubb’s: ‘I’m Christian Bale, he’s Ben Affleck’ "Game Seven Grant will forever be remembered, the same way Batman will forever be remembered." Grant Williams

Grant Williams had some fun at a press conference last season, fielding questions dressed up as Batman around Halloween while he was a member of the Celtics.

“We’re just as good in the lights as we are in the darkness,” Williams said at the time when asked about the team’s bench production when Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are off the floor. “It’s best to have to have two guys, Superman and Green Lantern doing our best job as a league to not only keep this team secure, but the city safe.”

But, he’s not the only pro athlete who pretends to be Batman. Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb voiced a Batman-themed hype video.

“My only goal here is to protect the people of Cleveland, and lay everything down on the line for my teammates,” Chubb said in the video. “No one is coming to save us, but everyone is out to destroy us. No more of that. No more bad luck, no more mistakes, no more embarrassments, no more excuses.”

So, who has the “more accurate” Batman impersonation between the two? Williams told Browns quarterback Josh Dobbs that he thinks he has the edge.

“I definitely think I am, just because, you know I’ve saved a big moment,” Williams said. “Let’s just say the big moments haven’t necessarily been there yet. Game Seven Grant will forever be remembered, the same way Batman will forever be remembered.”

Williams was referencing Game 7 of the Celtics’ second-round matchup against Milwaukee in 2022. The 6-foot-6 forward drilled seven 3-pointers to lead the Celtics past the Bucks.

“Grant won us a playoff game tonight,” Celtics forward Jayson Tatum said at the time. “A Game 7.”

Williams said he thinks Christian Bale is the best of the many actors who have played Batman over the years. He compared his impersonation to Bale’s performance, while using a familiar name to describe Chubb’s impersonation.

“I’m Christian Bale, he’s Ben Affleck. Let’s just say that,” said Williams.