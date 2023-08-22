Celtics Celtics reportedly meeting with free-agent forwards T.J. Warren and Lamar Stevens Warren has established himself as an effective scorer, but has been hampered due to foot injuries as of late. AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

The Celtics are reportedly still looking to add to their roster over the final weeks of the offseason.

According to a report from Shams Charania of Stadium, the Celtics will hold workouts with veteran forwards TJ Warren and Lamar Stevens in Boston this week.

The Celtics have just 11 guaranteed deals on their roster and 13 players signed to the 15-man roster, so both Warren and Stevens could carve out useful roles in Boston as athletic wings capable of serving in a variety of roles.

Warren, 29, played in 42 total games between the Nets and Suns last season, averaging 7.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game while shooting 48.9% from the field.

A proven scorer throughout his career (14.6 points per game), Warren has struggled with injuries over the last few seasons. Since the start of the 2020-21 season, Warren has only played in 46 total games.

Stevens, 26, has built a reputation as a stingy defender during his time in the NBA.

In 62 games with the Cavaliers last season, the 6-foot-6 Stevens averaged 5.3 points and 3.3 rebounds over 18.1 minutes per contest. He’s not as gifted a scorer as Warren, but makes up for it thanks to his ability to guard a variety of different positions out on the court.

The case can be made that both Warren and Stevens have skillsets that address key areas on Boston’s bench.

Not only would Warren add more scoring capabilities further down the lineup (and giving him a lighter workload in the process), but Stevens’ perimeter defending could come in handy on a Celtics’ roster that lost plenty of tenacity following the departures of Marcus Smart and Grant Williams.

