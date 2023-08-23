Celtics Here’s how many wins ESPN predicts the 2023-24 Celtics will have ESPN has the Celtics finishing first in the Eastern Conference for the first time since 2016-17. Jayson Tatum is expected to lead a Celtics team that should be viewed as a title contender in 2023-24. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

With Brad Stevens adding another All-Star talent next to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown this offseason, expectations will be high for the 2023-24 Celtics.

ESPN seems to agree, as the network’s new win-loss predictions for the upcoming NBA season tabs Boston as the top seed in the Eastern Conference standings.

In their post, ESPN has the Celtics finishing first in the conference for the first time since 2016-17 off of a record of 55-27.

Their projections have Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks finishing just behind Boston with a 54-28 record, and the Cleveland Cavaliers rounding out the top three with a 50-32 record.

ESPN also lists the 76ers (47-35), Miami Heat (46-36), and the New York Knicks (46-36) as the other top contenders in the East this season.

The Celtics boast one of the most talented rosters on paper entering the new season. A core anchored by Tatum and Brown is already one of the best in the NBA. The addition of Kristaps Porizingis added a much-needed element as a proven scorer in the post and a poised pick-and-roll defender.

Derrick White is also set for a larger role, while reigning Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon is slated to return alongside other key cogs in Robert Williams and Al Horford.

However, there are still plenty of question marks surrounding Boston in 2023-24. With Marcus Smart dealt to Memphis as part of the Porzingis deal and Grant Williams now in Dallas, Boston has lost plenty of its defensive fortitude, especially on the perimeter with Smart.

As talented as this current roster is, players like Porzingis and Robert Williams also have a lengthy history when it comes to injuries.

But if both big men can remain healthy, the Celtics should be viewed as one of the favorites for a deep run during the 2023-24 season.