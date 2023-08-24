Celtics Report: Celtics to work out Louis King The Celtics will also work out T.J. Warren and Lamar Stevens. The Boston Celtics will work out forward Louis King (23). Rick Bowmer/AP Photo

The Boston Celtics will reportedly work out forward Louis King, per HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto.

King began his NBA career in Detroit after going undrafted in 2019. He signed a two-way contract with the Pistons that year, and bounced around between different NBA teams and G-League ever since. He last played for the Philadelphia 76ers, using his two-way contract to also help the Delaware Blue Coats win the 2023 G-League title.

On April 9, his only NBA game with the Philadelphia 76ers last season, King broke out and scored 20 points in 28 minutes. Former 76ers coach Doc Rivers commended King’s feel and shooting ability after the game, two positive traits scouts noticed about him during his days at the University of Oregon.

King will become the third player that the Celtics will work out, along with fellow forwards T.J. Warren and Lamar Stevens. Celtics president Brad Stevens has said that he wanted to add more depth at the forward spots, and all three players would accomplish that.

It’s unclear as to whether King is auditioning for one of their open full-time roster spots or for a two-way spot. Regardless, he will add depth at the forward spot should the Celtics choose to sign him.