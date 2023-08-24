Celtics Report: Celtics have worked out Glenn Robinson III Robinson is the fourth forward the Celtics plan to work out. Glenn Robinson III (right) beats three defenders to the hoop. Jeff Chiu/AP Photo

The Boston Celtics have reportedly worked out forward Glenn Robinson III, per SNY’s Ian Begley.

Robinson was drafted 40th overall in 2014 by the Minnesota Timberwolves, where he played for his rookie season. He has since played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Indiana Pacers, Detroit Pistons and last played for the Sacramento Kings in 2021.

Despite his career average of 5.9 points per game, Robinson is respected across the league for his respectable outside shooting (37.3 percent for his career) and his outstanding leaping ability (41.5-inch vertical).

Because of these traits, he has already earned a seal of approval from a Celtics legend. When the Indiana Pacers acquired Robinson, then-general manager Larry Bird lauded him and revealed that he’d been trying to put him in a Pacers jersey for about a year prior.

“He’s very impressive to me,” Bird said, per Gregg Doyle of The Indy Star. “He’s long, strong and big.”

It’s not just Celtics players he has made connections with across the league. Robinson is the son of NBA All-Star and former first overall pick Glenn Robinson. He played alongside Trey Burke, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Derrick Walton at the University of Michigan. And the list of superstar teammates he’s joined forces with in the NBA rivals that of anyone, as he’s shared locker rooms with Paul George, Joel Embiid and Stephen Curry.

Robinson is not the only forward the Celtics have expressed interest in. The club will also work out Lamar Stevens, T.J. Warren and Louis King for a spot on their roster. Furthermore, the Celtics are not the only team interested in Robinson, as he told Fieldhouse Files’ Scott Agness that he is being courted by teams such as Milwaukee and one of his former clubs, Golden State.

Celtics president Brad Stevens said that he was aiming to give the Celtics some more depth at forward. Time will tell if Robinson will be the one to satisfy Stevens’ desire.