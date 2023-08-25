Celtics A look at potential candidates vying for one of the Celtics’ final roster spots Boston recently worked out Glenn Robinson III, T.J. Warren, Lamar Stevens, and Louis King. The Celtics are hosting T.J. Warren and three other forwards for workouts. Mary Altaffer/AP Photo

It seems the Celtics are looking to use at least one of their final roster spots on depth at the forward position.

Boston reportedly scheduled workouts with four players: Glenn Robinson III, Louis King, T.J. Warren, and Lamar Stevens. All four are forwards 6 foot 6 or taller.

Warren is 29 years old and averaged 7.5 points per game last season between the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns. He’s better known for his performance in the 2020 NBA Bubble, where he averaged 26.6 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. Warren recorded a 53-point game with nine 3-pointers during that stretch.

At 6 foot 8, Warren is the biggest forward the Celtics are linked to.

Stevens has played three seasons in the NBA and averaged 5.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per game last season with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He started in 25 of his 62 games played and recorded a season-high 18 points against the Dallas Mavericks.

King is the youngest of the group at 24 years old. He’s only played 27 career NBA games across four seasons. King has a career field goal percentage of 41.7 and is 35.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Robinson is a seven-year NBA veteran who most recently played for the Sacramento Kings in the 2020-21 season. After two years away from the game, Robinson is reportedly ready to make a comeback. While in Sacramento, he averaged 5.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game.

The workouts come shortly after it was reported that newly signed forward Kristaps Porzingis is dealing with a foot injury. Boston may be looking for some extra depth to help ease Porzingis back into the lineup, although he hopes to be ready by the start of the regular season.

The Celtics have another forward option as well. Blake Griffin remains an unrestricted free agent and appeared in 41 games for Boston last season. He averaged 4.1 points and 3.8 rebounds per game and started 16 games. It’s unclear whether both parties are looking for a reunion next season, although the Celtics reportedly showed interest in re-signing Griffin.

Boston’s preseason kicks off Oct. 8 against the Philadelphia 76ers.