Celtics 76ers’ guard Patrick Beverley doesn’t think Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown can win a title together Tatum and Brown have competed in the Eastern Conference Finals four times together. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have been the subject of criticism for not yet winning an NBA championship together. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

New 76ers guard Patrick Beverley can’t envision the Celtics’ duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown hoisting the Larry O’Brien trophy as a pair.

“No – too much of the same player,” Beverley said on his “The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone” Barstool Sports show. “They don’t complement each other enough … they complement each other, but not enough.”

Although, Beverley went on to say he wouldn’t trade either of them if he were Boston’s general manager.

“You don’t get rid of anything,” he said. “You just add. You add a defensive point guard, you add a 3-and-D guy.”

Nonetheless, the 35-year-old praised Philadelphia’s Eastern Conference foe for adding Kristaps Porzingis this offseason.

“With Porzingis, you guys will be a lot better,” Beverley said.

Brown and Tatum have reached the Eastern Conference Finals four times in six years as the Celtics’ star tandem. Yet, they have failed to bring home Boston’s sought-after 18th championship banner.

The Celtics, who were most recently eliminated from the postseason by the Miami Heat in seven games back in May, are no strangers to people in the media arguing that Tatum and Brown may not mesh well together. A week after Boston’s 2022-23 season came to an end, Shaquille O’Neal suggested the Celtics trade Brown.

Additionally, Tatum and Brown’s personal and professional relationship has been questioned over the years. Fans and the press alike have suggested that the two may not like each other, prompting Tatum to respond and explain that that isn’t the case.

Brown inked the richest contract in NBA history with Boston one month ago, though he could still be dealt to another team thanks to a trade kicker in his new deal. Tatum will be eligible for an even more exorbitant supermax at five years, $318 million next offseason.

It is feasible that the duo will have plenty more chances to bring a championship to Boston together for the first time since 2008. However, it also seems possible that the team could still choose to split the pair up if the organization sees fit.