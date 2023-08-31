Celtics Celtics sign sharpshooting veteran Svi Mykhailiuk to 1-year contract Mykhailiuk shot 40.4 percent on his attempts from 3-point range during his time with Charlotte last season. The Ukrainian-born Mykhailiuk has played for six different teams in the NBA. AP Photo/LM Otero

The Celtics further bolstered their bench depth and shooting talent on Thursday evening, with the team announcing that it had signed veteran swingman Svi Mykhailiuk to a one-year contract.

The 26-year-old Mykhailiuk was reportedly considering contracts overseas before ultimately putting pen to paper on a deal with Boston.

The Ukrainian-born Mykhailiuk has played for six different teams in the NBA since being drafted by the Lakers in the second round of the 2018 Draft.

A 6-foot-7 wing, Mykhailiuk holds value further down on the depth chart as an effective shooter beyond the arc. So far in the NBA, Mykhailiuk has averaged 6.6 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 40.3 percent from the field, including 36.0 percent from beyond the 3-point line.

Mykhailiuk made the most of his time with the Charlotte Hornets in the second half of the 2022-23 season after getting traded from the Knicks. During his 19 games in Charlotte, Mykhailiuk averaged 10.6 points per contest while connecting on 40.4 percent of his shots from 3-point range.

Svi Mykhailiuk scored 26-points on five made 3’s and had five assists vs the Raptors last season. #Celtics pic.twitter.com/NRFRcbpzlN — The Celtics Files (@CelticsFiles) August 31, 2023

After Mykhailiuk’s signing, the Celtics still have one more open spot left on their roster, along with a two-way contract opening.

Former Celtic Blake Griffin has still not signed with a team this offseason, while Boston has reportedly held workouts with other free agents in T.J. Warren, Lamar Stevens, Louis King, and Glenn Robinson III earlier this month.

