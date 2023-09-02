Celtics Watch: Derrick White celebrates Colorado’s upset win over TCU White played one season for the Colorado men's basketball team. Former Colorado guard Derrick White celebrated an upset win for the Buffaloes football team. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Colorado Buffaloes drew lots of eyes in the offseason when they announced Deion Sanders as their new head coach. In his season opener, Sanders coached the Buffaloes to a 45-42 upset win over TCU on Saturday.

Former Colorado basketball player and current Celtics guard Derrick White was thrilled.

White wasn’t in attendance for the game, but he was seen at a sports bar in Denver. Draped in Buffaloes apparel, White wore a wide smile across his face in between screams of celebration.

Colorado fans like White had plenty to cheer for on Saturday. Deion Sanders’s son Shedeur was 38-47 passing with 510 yards and four passing touchdowns. Dylan Edwards totaled four touchdowns, three receiving and one rushing, while racking up 159 total yards. His day was highlighted by a 75-yard receiving touchdown.

Edwards was one of four different players to eclipse 100 yards receiving on Saturday for the Buffaloes. Travis Hunter caught 11 passes for 119 yards and also recorded an interception on defense. He saw over 100 snaps as a two-way player. Xavier Weaver and Jimmy Horn Jr. posted 118 and 117 yards respectively.

TCU played in the College Football Playoff national championship last season. The Bullfrogs were ranked No. 17 in the AP Top 25 NCAA football preseason rankings.

For White, Colorado was the last stop before he was drafted into the NBA in 2017 by the San Antonio Spurs. In his senior season, White averaged 18.1 points per game while shooting 50.7 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from three.

White had an eventful offseason including being named the Celtics starting point guard by Joe Mazzulla following Marcus Smart’s trade to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Celtics open up their preseason on Oct. 8 against the Philadelphia 76ers.