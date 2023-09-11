Celtics Report: Celtics agree to training camp deal with Taylor Funk “I mean, I don’t think there’s a YouTube video of Larry Bird that I have not seen.” Taylor Funk (left) will participate in the Celtics' training camp. José Luis Villegas/AP Photo

The Boston Celtics have signed forward Taylor Funk to an Exhibit 10 contract, per CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning.

With this contract, Funk will be able to participate in the Celtics’ training camp and compete for their final two-way roster spot. The other two spots are currently held by JD Davison and Jay Scrubb.

Funk began his college career at St. Joseph’s University, which is about an hour and a half away from his hometown of Lancaster, Pa. He broke out in his junior season, averaging 17.4 points per game on 48.2 percent shooting from the field in his final year with the Hawks.

For his senior season, Funk transferred to Utah State University and used his 37 percent three-point shooting to lead the Aggies to third-place finish in the Mountain West Conference. They ended up with a 10th-seed in the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, but lost in the Round of 64 to 7th seed University of Missouri. Funk put up 16 points in the contest, leading all Aggies in scoring.

Funk is very familiar with the Celtics’ legacy and the Hall of Fame talent that has touched the court in Boston. Celtics legend Larry Bird is a massive influence on Funk’s game, which revolves heavily around passing, shooting, and using his six feet and eight inches as an advantage over smaller wing defenders.

“I studied Larry Bird,” Funk told The Aggship’s Patrick Mayhorn. “I mean, I don’t think there’s a YouTube video of Larry Bird that I have not seen.”

Funk will have an opportunity to make the Celtics’ roster and wear the same jersey his idol wore, but he’s not the only one. He’ll be vying with former Sacramento Kings G-Leaguer DJ Steward for that final two-way roster spot. It’s not yet clear who will earn that spot, but a decision will almost certainly be made after training camp ends.