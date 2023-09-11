Celtics LeBron James reportedly wants Jayson Tatum to join him for a ‘last dance’ at the Olympics in 2024 James reportedly reached out to Tatum and other stars for one more shot at a gold medal. Jayson Tatum AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

LeBron James already has two Olympic gold medals, and he wants to see if Jayson Tatum can help him get a third one in 2024, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

According to Charania, the 38-year-old superstar is gearing to compete in “one more” Olympics with Team USA. Charania reports that James has already reached out to Tatum and several other stars about playing in the 2024 games.

The names on James’s shortlist include Tatum, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis and Draymond Green.

Kyrie Irving, DeAaron Fox, Devin Booker and Damian Lillard are all seriously interested in playing as well but were not mentioned among the players James has reached out to.

It’s been more than a decade since James last suited up for Team USA at the Olympics. His most recent appearance with the team was in 2012. Although Team USA has struggled in World Cup competition recently, it has won the last four Olympic gold medals.

Tatum was on the 2020 team that won the gold medal in Tokyo. He averaged 15.2 points and 3.3 rebounds during the competition.