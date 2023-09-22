Celtics Why Austin Rivers is interested in joining the Celtics "We'll see if that's something that will come to fruition." Austin Rivers is interested in joining the Celtics. David Zalubowski/AP Photo

The relationship between Malcolm Brogdon and the Boston Celtics appears somewhat rocky. Recent reports indicate that the NBA’s reigning Sixth Man of the Year holds some animosity towards his team, particularly in how they handled his elbow injury he suffered last season.

If he is to miss extended time, the Celtics’ backcourt could be compromised until his return. But at least one NBA guard has since expressed interest in shipping up to Boston.

“I had a great talk with [Celtics president] Brad [Stevens] actually like a week ago,” Austin Rivers said on “The Bill Simmons Podcast.” “I told him I’d love to be a part of the team. He said a lot of positive things. We’ll see if that’s something that will come to fruition.”

Rivers has played for seven different teams since he was drafted 10th overall in the 2012 NBA Draft. Last season, Rivers averaged 4.9 points per game while shooting 43.5% from the field and 35% from the 3-point line in 19.5 minutes per game for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

He has connections to Boston, as his father, Doc Rivers, was the head coach of the Celtics team that won the 2008 NBA Finals. And even now that his father is no longer in Boston, Rivers still admires the franchise and the people who run things there.

“I’ve always loved Brad,” Rivers said. “I’ve always been a fan of him.”

It’s tough to say whether the Celtics will end up signing Rivers, especially now that they have reportedly agreed to a contract with Lamar Stevens. But if Brogdon misses time, time will tell if Rivers gets a shot in Boston.