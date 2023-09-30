Celtics Jaylen Brown, Derrick White link up with two Celtics legends and an actor at Colorado football game Brown and White took in the Buffaloes' game versus USC alongside Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, and even Will Ferrell in Boulder Saturday afternoon. Derrick White and Jaylen Brown had lots of fun together in Colorado alongside Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, and even Will Ferrell during the Buffaloes' game Saturday. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Colorado University alum Derrick White and Boston Celtics teammate Jaylen Brown took in a close game between the Buffaloes and USC Saturday afternoon. They enjoyed each other’s company and more, meeting up with Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, and even actor Will Ferrell in Boulder.

Brown first shared a picture of a smiling White on his Instagram story. The 2017 Colorado grad is shown pointing at the camera and donning a CU hat.

Jaylen Brown joined former Buffalo Derrick White today at the USC-Colorado game in Boulder pic.twitter.com/TcE9LJHVcI — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) September 30, 2023

Before heading upstairs to meet up with Brown and White, 2008 NBA Finals champions Garnett and Pierce walked around the Buffaloes’ stadium together wearing sunglasses. Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell famously took a shot at Colorado head coach Deion Sanders ahead of their Sept. 16 matchup for wearing a hat and sunglasses during interviews, prompting CU supporters to do the same.

Ticket and Truth in the house for USC vs Colorado! 🏈@nextiva 🚀 pic.twitter.com/vThPN8Y7zD — SHOWTIME Basketball (@shobasketball) September 30, 2023

Garnett shared a video of him and Sanders sharing a few laughs together on Instagram Friday. The NBA Hall of Famer announced that he and Pierce, a fellow Naismith enshrinee, would be in attendance for the game.

Once the pair of Boston legends made their way to Brown and White, the four of them were filmed intently watching the game on the gridiron. They can be seen reacting to a play on the field and laughing together after Pierce thought the ball was intercepted.

Derrick White brought some legends with him to cheer on Deion Sanders and Colorado🔥☘️#BleedGreen #CollegeGameDay



pic.twitter.com/KEdhSocdeh — Celtics Lead (@CelticsLead) September 30, 2023

Although White’s alma mater made it a close game in the second half, USC came out on top 48-41. The 29-year-old Celtics guard still clearly had a good time throughout the game surrounded by Boston basketball stars.

Brown and White even met up with a non-basketball celebrity while in Boulder. The two snapped a photo with actor Will Ferrell, who can be seen wearing a Trojans jacket. Ferrell is smiling big, but not so much White in his Colorado hat.

Jaylen Brown & Derrick White with Will Ferrell at the Colorado-USC game.☘️🔥 pic.twitter.com/NYFIDzU0Si — CelticPride☘️ (@celspride1946) September 30, 2023

Brown and White are getting their off-the-court fun in ahead of the Celtics’ training camp kicking off on Saturday, Oct. 2.