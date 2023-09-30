Celtics NBA expert explains why adding Jrue Holiday could vault Celtics ahead of Bucks "If you put the ball in Jrue Holiday's hands, now you've got that decision-maker to go with those guys." Jrue Holiday drives between Luke Kornet and Jaylen Brown. Morry Gash/AP Photo

Well, it happened. Damian Lillard was finally traded. He’s a member of the Milwaukee Bucks.

As part of the trade, the Bucks sent starting point guard Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers. The young, guard-heavy Blazers could end up keeping Holiday, but it appears more likely than not that they’ll trade him in the coming days.

If they do, the Celtics are reportedly in the mix and are a team that appeals to Holiday himself. There are many juicy debates swirling around social media at the moment.

Should the Celtics trade for Holiday? Is it worth giving up Malcolm Brogdon? How about Robert Williams or Al Horford? Would Holiday put them over the top?

One person who has a strong opinion on the last question is FOX Sports host Chris Broussard, who’s quite confident adding Holiday would be the right move for Boston.

“If he goes to Boston, for, say, Malcolm Brogdon – they might have to give up Robert Williams – they might very well move ahead of Milwaukee as the favorite,” Broussard said.

Jrue Holiday on the Celtics? Oh my! https://t.co/jkBJEXHMtf — Chris Broussard (@Chris_Broussard) September 29, 2023

Broussard said the Celtics have “lost that defensive identity” under head coach Joe Mazzulla. He believes trading for Holiday – widely regarded as one of the best defenders in the league – would help bring that ingredient back.

At the same time, Broussard said, Holiday is a better offensive player, scorer, and shooter than former Celtic Marcus Smart.

Broussard highlighted the talent on the Celtics roster but noted that the team has lacked a decision-maker in the clutch. When Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have to do too much as playmakers, Broussard said, they’re prone to turning the ball over late in games.

“If you put the ball in Jrue Holiday’s hands, now you’ve got that decision-maker to go with those guys.”