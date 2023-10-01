Celtics ‘This one hurt’: Jayson Tatum says goodbye to former Celtics teammates Robert Williams and Malcolm Brogdon "Toughest part about this business, appreciate you for everything." Jayson Tatum praised Robert Williams and Malcolm Brogdon. Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Jayson Tatum took to Instagram late Sunday night to praise former teammates Robert Williams and Malcolm Brogdon.

The Celtics traded Brogdon and Williams to the Portland Trail Blazers as part of a deal that brought Jrue Holiday to Boston.

Tatum, who has consistently spoken highly of Williams, said: “This one hurt. My brother right here. Toughest part about this business, appreciate you for everything. Super proud of the player you have become and excited to see how far you take it. Keep striving to be special and never change who you are. My dawg 4L till we link up again. Nothing but love.”

Jayson Tatum shares a heartfelt goodbye to Rob Williams and Malcolm Brogdon on Instagram pic.twitter.com/9Xy56aETbz — Cameron Tabatabaie 🎃 (@CTabatabaie) October 2, 2023

He shouted out Brogdon as well, writing: “True professional, nothing but love and respect for this guy. Best of luck this year.”

Advertisement:

The Celtics don’t play the Blazers until March 11, so Tatum will have to wait months to reunite on the court with his former teammates – assuming they’re still in Portland.