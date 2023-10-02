Celtics Jaylen Brown invites Deion Sanders to Celtics game, talks tailgating with Derrick White "The vibes were high." Colorado head coach Deion Sanders responds to questions during a news conference after the team's NCAA college football practice at the university Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP

Jaylen Brown said he had a good time hanging out with Derrick White at the Colorado-USC football game on Saturday. He seemed pleasantly surprised by the experience.

“Yeah, who would have thought? Boulder Colorado,” Brown said Monday during Celtics Media Day. “Went to the game, it was a 10 a.m. game. I’m with [Derrick] White, met up with him on campus. D White, he’s drunk at 10 a.m. in the morning, this is part of the culture, it’s tailgating. It’s college and I’m with D White, so I’m like, ‘do as the Romans do, right?'”

White, who played college basketball at Colorado, said it was good to be back on campus. “The vibes were high,” White said.

While Colorado lost the game against Southern California, Brown said he is impressed with the progress the Buffaloes made under coach Deion Sanders. Colorado went 1-11 last year. They won their first three games this season, before dropping back-to-back conference games against Oregon and USC.

“Deion, what he is doing down there is fantastic,” Brown said. “I invited him to a Celtics game. He told me maybe when their season is over he’ll come up and come to a game or something like that, but what he’s done with that program is amazing. I’ve been to Boulder before that and it didn’t look how it looked when I was there a couple of days ago, I’ll say that.”

Brown and White weren’t the only people with Celtics ties in attendance. Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett were also at the game. Garnett was seen on video meeting Sanders in his office at some point over the weekend.

Ticket and Truth in the house for USC vs Colorado! 🏈@nextiva 🚀 pic.twitter.com/vThPN8Y7zD — SHOWTIME Basketball (@shobasketball) September 30, 2023

The current and former Celtics were treated to a high-scoring game. The two teams scored a combined 89 points in USC’s 48-41 victory. Two of the premier quarterbacks in college football, Caleb Williams and Shedeur Sanders, put their talents on display. The game featured 10 touchdown passes against two interceptions.

Sanders said he felt his team made a good effort, despite the loss.

“Overall, I’m really proud,” Sanders said after the game. “Not only of the young men, [but] the coaches, the fan base, the student body. I’m truly proud of the way we represented Boulder today.”