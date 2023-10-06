Celtics Jayson Tatum explains how he’s feeling more connected to Boston outside of the Celtics "I've spent almost seven years of my life — I'm 25, that's a big chunk of my life — in the city of Boston." Jayson Tatum has spent most of his adult life in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Jayson Tatum has spent the last six years of his life in Boston. And lately, he’s starting to really feel like a part of the community.

The Celtics superstar forward grew up in St. Louis, Missouri. He played college basketball at Duke, but only for one season. So, prior to the 2017 NBA draft, Tatum didn’t have much attachment to any place other than St. Louis and the surrounding area.

The Celtics chose him, and they brought him to Massachusetts. But, the longer Tatum stays in Boston, the more he considers it his home, too.

“When you think about it, I bought my first home in Boston. I bought my first car, my son was born in Boston,” Tatum said during the Celtics’ media day. “I’ve spent almost seven years of my life — I’m 25, that’s a big chunk of my life — in the city of Boston. I’ve grown to build a lot of relationships, away from the organization … people that I know in Boston.

“I’ve had so many great memories here, that I would say over the last year and a half or two, that I’ve really felt like I was a part of Boston. And that’s a hell of a feeling.”

Tatum arrived in Boston when he was only 19 years old. Nearly his entire adult life occurred in the city. It didn’t take long for him to embrace being a Boston Celtic, but being a Bostonian is a different arena.

The Celtics signed Tatum to a 5-year extension in 2020 that ties him to Boston until at least the 2024-25 season, with a player option in 2025-26. The Celtics will undoubtedly try to keep him in Boston much longer than that, and it seems Tatum would be more than happy to stay. In September, he said he wants to be on the Celtics’ Mount Rushmore.

Tatum’s fellow Bostonians are certainly hoping he sticks around a while longer, and brings an NBA Championship back to the city for the first time since 2008.