Celtics Report: Celtics sign Payton Pritchard to 4-year, $30 million extension The reserve guard has a new deal. Payton Pritchard.

Payton Pritchard has signed a 4-year, $30 million contract extension with the Celtics, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Pritchard’s deal is fully guaranteed, Wojnarowski reports.

The 25-yeard-old guard appeared in 48 games last season, averaging 13.4 minutes per game. His minutes were slashed during the playoffs last year, averaging 6.8 minutes during the Miami Heat series and 7.7 minutes during the Sixers series.

But, with guards Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon no longer in Boston, Pritchard could take a bigger role off the bench this season, if he can provide consistent scoring from the outside.

Pritchard has made 40 percent of his 3-point attempts, and 89 percent of his free-throw attempts during his career. The Celtics finished second in the NBA in 3-point attempts last season.

The deal prevents Pritchard from becoming a restricted free agent. His contract would have been up after this season if he and the Celtics didn’t agree to a deal.

Pritchard, who was selected in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft, has spent the past three seasons with the Celtics.