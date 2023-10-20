Celtics Celtics, 98.5 The Sports Hub agree to multi-year radio broadcast extension The length of the extension is unknown, but the previous extension was agreed upon in September 2018, five years ago. "Toucher and Rich", the morning program for 98.5 The Sports Hub, had a 25.6 share in the most recent ratings book.

The Celtics are staying in a familiar spot on the radio, with familiar voices calling their games, for the foreseeable future.

The team and flagship station 98.5 The Sports Hub announced a multi-year broadcast extension Friday morning. The Sports Hub has been the radio home of the Celtics since 2013.

Play-by-play voice Sean Grande and color commentator Cedric Maxwell, the Celtics’ radio broadcast team since 2001-02, will continue to be the voices of the broadcast. Both signed contract extensions over the summer.

The Celtics and the Sports Hub’s parent company, Beasley Media, did not announce the length of the extension. But the previous extension was agreed upon in September 2018, five years ago.

The Sports Hub will feature plenty of Celtics programming throughout the season. Coach Joe Mazzulla will appear on the afternoon “The Zolak and Bertrand Show” on Wednesdays throughout the season.

“The Celtics Show,” hosted by Jim Murray and Globe sports columnist Chris Gasper, will air at noon on Saturdays all season.

Cerrone Battle will join evening host Joe Murray after many of the weeknight broadcasts for extended postgame coverage.