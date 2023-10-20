Celtics Rajon Rondo visits Celtics at practice, hopes to play advising role similar to Paul Pierce Rondo also praised Jrue Holiday as "one of my favorite teammates I've ever played with." Rajon Rondo believes the Celtics are capable of winning it all this season. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

Paul Pierce has been around the Celtics a lot this offseason, helping Jayson Tatum and Boston get ready for a promising season. As of Friday, it looks like another member of the 2008 Celtics championship team wants to follow suit.

Rajon Rondo visited the Celtics at practice on Friday after receiving a “very welcoming” email asking him to attend. He also got a phone call from Pierce telling Rondo Boston wanted them to come back.

Following the visit, two things are abundantly clear: Rondo believes this Boston team is more than capable of winning a title. And he wants to aid them in whatever way he can on their journey.

“I don’t want to come in as a guy who knows it all,” Rondo said. “[But] I’m going to help as much as possible … if they want my input, I’m willing to give it.”

Rondo mentioned his future coaching aspirations, and how he tried to soak up as much information as he could from Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla during his visit.

"To get the e-mail was very welcoming"



Rajon Rondo on getting the invite to Celtics practice from Joe Mazzulla pic.twitter.com/Bb4sjKD92J — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 20, 2023

Boston has been a competitive playoff team over the last few seasons. But, what’s really building excitement from fans and media alike is the construction of this Celtics lineup. Namely, the additions of Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday are drumming up hype for the 2023-24 season.

Rondo is buying into that, too. And his praise for Holiday as “one of the my favorite teammates I’ve ever played with” is sure to generate even more fan excitement.

“I’m excited for you guys to see what he can bring night in, night out,” Rondo said. “His mentality, his mindset, his professional approach to the game, and just what he brings out there on the court. He does a lot of intangibles, he’s a very unselfish guy, and he’s fun to be around. But he’s a winner.”

Rondo only played with Holiday for one season, but it’s clear Holiday made a lasting impression on him.

With Mazzulla in year two as a head coach, a star-studded roster, and a few familiar faces backing Boston, there’s reason for the growing excitement about the Celtics.

“They have a great shot of winning it all,” Rondo said.