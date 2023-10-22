Celtics are reportedly signing big Nathan Knight to 2-way deal

Sign up for Celtics updates🏀
The Celtics are signing big man Nathan Knight to a two-way deal, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Sunday.
Knight, a 26-year-old, 6-foot-8 forward/center out of William & Mary, spent the preseason with the New York Knicks. He scored three points in nine total minutes in two games against the Celtics.
He’s averaged 3.7 points, 2 rebounds, and 0.2 blocks in 7.8 minutes per game over three up-and-down NBA seasons. Knight played 33 games with the Atlanta Hawks in 2020-21, 37 with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2021-22, and 38 with the Timberwolves this past season.
Knight, a native of Syracuse, New York, is a methodical player who takes his time and likes to get to his spot.
He’s a career 54.7 percent shooter from inside the arc and 26.5 percent shooter from 3-point range. Knight dropped 20 points (on 8-of-11 shooting), and added 11 rebounds and four assists, in a win over the Celtics in December 2021.
Knight figures to take Jay Scrubb’s spot as a two-way player after Scrubb tore his ACL. As a two-way player, Knight may be active for up to 50 NBA games.
While it’s unlikely Knight will end up seeing regular playing time, he has a chance to compete for periodic backup big minutes with Luke Kornet and Neemias Queta, among others.
