Celtics Celtics are reportedly signing big Nathan Knight to 2-way deal Knight, a 6-foot-8 forward/center, once torched the Celtics for 20 points and 11 rebounds. Nathan Knight goes to the basket during the second half of a preseason game against the Celtics. Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The Celtics are signing big man Nathan Knight to a two-way deal, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Sunday.

Knight, a 26-year-old, 6-foot-8 forward/center out of William & Mary, spent the preseason with the New York Knicks. He scored three points in nine total minutes in two games against the Celtics.

He’s averaged 3.7 points, 2 rebounds, and 0.2 blocks in 7.8 minutes per game over three up-and-down NBA seasons. Knight played 33 games with the Atlanta Hawks in 2020-21, 37 with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2021-22, and 38 with the Timberwolves this past season.

Knight, a native of Syracuse, New York, is a methodical player who takes his time and likes to get to his spot.

Advertisement:

He’s a career 54.7 percent shooter from inside the arc and 26.5 percent shooter from 3-point range. Knight dropped 20 points (on 8-of-11 shooting), and added 11 rebounds and four assists, in a win over the Celtics in December 2021.

Knight figures to take Jay Scrubb’s spot as a two-way player after Scrubb tore his ACL. As a two-way player, Knight may be active for up to 50 NBA games.

While it’s unlikely Knight will end up seeing regular playing time, he has a chance to compete for periodic backup big minutes with Luke Kornet and Neemias Queta, among others.