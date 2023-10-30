Celtics team reporter Amanda Pflugrad becomes Phoenix Suns sideline reporter

Sign up for Celtics updates🏀
If you’re a Celtics fan, chances are you’re familiar with Amanda Pflugrad, the team reporter in recent years.
But Pflugrad announced last week that she was moving on — and it was later revealed that she’s the Phoenix Suns’ new sideline reporter.
“Boston will always be a part of me and feel like home and for that I will always bleed green for my Celtics family,” she wrote in her Instagram farewell post.
Pflugrad explained her Arizona connections in an intro video posted by the Suns, reposting it with the message, “This West Coast girl is finally home!!”
She made her Suns broadcast team debut Saturday — a 126-104 home win over the Utah Jazz. She’s the team’s first sideline reporter in a few seasons.
