Here's what the Boston Celtics' new in-season tournament court looks like The Celtics will play on a brand new court for the in-season tournament, the first time they've ever used an alternate court.

The NBA’s new in-season tournament is almost here. And when it arrives, fans will certainly be able to tell.

The Boston Celtics will play their first game of the tournament on Nov. 10 against the Brooklyn Nets, and they will do so on a brand new court at TD Garden designed specifically for the NBA’s newest event.

Each of the NBA’s 30 teams will be getting a brand new court just for the tournament. This change is an unfamiliar one for the Celtics, who have never played on an alternate court in their 76 seasons as a basketball franchise.

For their first ever alternate court, the Celtics chose a bold, yet traditional look. The wood is covered entirely in dark green, save for the large in-season trophy at half-court, the tan-colored runway that divides the two sides, and the word “Boston” on the trophy in a style reminiscent of their city edition jerseys.

New IST court 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/hQssJRM5BE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 30, 2023

In addition, the Celtics will have “TD Garden” next to the half-court line on both sides of the court, the word “Celtics” on both baselines, and Red Auerbach’s signature and Bill Russell’s No. 6 on the bottom.

Boston will play on this court twice, on Nov. 10 vs. the Nets and Nov. 28 against the Chicago Bulls.