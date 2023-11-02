Celtics Here’s what the Celtics’ new City Edition jerseys look like The Celtics will first wear these uniforms against the Brooklyn Nets on Nov. 10, which is the team’s first in-season tournament game. Jayson Tatum will be wearing these jerseys frequently. Jesse Garrabrant/NBAE/Getty

The Boston Celtics officially have a new set of uniforms.

The Celtics officially unveiled their City Edition uniforms on Thursday at Boston’s North Bennet Street School. According to a press release, the new jerseys commemorate Springfield, Mass. as the birthplace of basketball, as well as New England’s passion and dedication to their work and Boston being a “community of creators.”

These cream-colored jerseys feature dark green necklines, arm lines and side panels, the latter of which appears to be connected to a separate wooden side panel. A beveled, dark green “Boston” with wooden borders adorns the chest area of the jersey, which sits over a bold number of the same color scheme.

BOSTON, MA – OCTOBER 16, 2023: Jrue Holiday poses for a photoshoot wearing the 2023-24 Nike City Edition Uniform at the Auerbach Center (Photo by Jesse Garrabrant/NBAE/Getty).

The design of the “Boston” on these jerseys was inspired by the International YMCA Training School (which is now Springfield College), the place where basketball was born. The two side panels — one wooden and one dark green — come together in a basket weave effect and are conjoined by a bar tack, which is used to hold together a peach basket, the first ever basketball hoop and the inspiration for the name “basketball.”

BRADFORD, MA – AUGUST 8, 2023: Product photography shoot of Celtics 23-24 City Edition Uniforms at Valyrian Studio (Photo by Keith Sliney).

In addition, the belt buckle on the shorts features a leather basketball design that resembles the first ball used to play basketball, and the anthem at the bottom of the jersey depicts “Springfield, Mass. 1881,” the place and year that basketball was invented.

BRADFORD, MA – AUGUST 8, 2023: Product photography shoot of Celtics 23-24 City Edition Uniforms at Valyrian Studio (Photo by Keith Sliney).

The Celtics will first wear these uniforms against the Brooklyn Nets on Nov. 10, which is the team’s first in-season tournament game. They will wear them 14 more times afterward, with the final time being on April 14 against the Washington Wizards.

These uniforms are now available to purchase as of Thursday, and they can be found at the ProShop at TD Garden and the Celtics’ online store.

Basketball and pride in one’s work are part of our DNA ☘️#DifferentHere | @Vistaprint pic.twitter.com/hXp1y0Ui5U — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 2, 2023