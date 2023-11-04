Jayson Tatum becomes youngest Celtic to hit 10,000 career points

Sign up for Celtics updates🏀
Jayson Tatum added another impressive feat to his legacy with the Boston Celtics on Saturday night.
In the second quarter against the Brooklyn Nets, Tatum drove to the paint and spun inside, taking the ball up strong and finishing through contact. He drew a foul on the play, and the ensuing and-one free throw got him over the hump.
Tatum is the youngest player in Celtics history to reach 10,000 points, and is the 10th youngest in NBA history to accomplish it. He’s also the first NBA player ever to score 10,000 points and make 1,000 threes before turning 26 years old.
Through four full games, Tatum is averaging 29.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. At halftime on Saturday, he already had 21, including a buzzer-beater three before the half ended.
For somebody that wants to earn a place on the Mount Rushmore of Boston Celtics players, Tatum is surely heading in the right direction. The 10,000-point total is just the latest of his accomplishments in the green-and-white.
