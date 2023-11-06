Celtics Watch: Celtics’ Jaylen Brown posterizes Rudy Gobert with thunderous dunk Jaylen Brown knocked Gobert to the hardwood with his first-quarter poster dunk on Monday. Jaylen Brown added another dunk to his lengthy highlight reel on Monday. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)

Add Rudy Gobert to the long list of NBA big men and star talents who have been on the receiving end of a highlight-reel dunk from Jaylen Brown.

The Celtics wing threw down one of the best dunks of his impressive NBA career on Monday night, posterizing the Timberwolves center during the first quarter.

With 8:37 remaining in the opening frame, Brown made Karl-Anthony Towns bite on a shot fake, slipping past the Minnesota big man at the 3-point line and charging toward the paint.

With Gobert — a three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year — serving as the last line of defense, Brown took flight, elevating over Gobert and eventually knocking him to the hardwood with a seismic dunk.

You can watch Brown’s dunk below, from multiple angles:

OH MY GOODNESS 🤯 pic.twitter.com/p7hRdMoLon — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 7, 2023

Brown is one of the best in the NBA when it comes to finishing through contact while soaring to the rim. But the 27-year-old swingman also has some history with Gobert.

Back in March 2023, Brown and Gobert got into a back-and-forth exchange after the center struck a masked Brown in the face just a month after suffering a facial fracture.

“I probably needed to get hit in the face to get me going a little bit,” Brown said postgame. “I felt like Gobert was being a little reckless. I already got a broken cheekbone from [Jayson Tatum] so when I got hit in the face, I reacted.”

Jaylen Brown getting chippy with Gobert after he takes a shot to the face pic.twitter.com/Mt3rjDRyUK — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 16, 2023

Less than eight months after that testy game in Minnesota, it seems like Brown got the last laugh against Gobert.