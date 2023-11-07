Celtics Jayson Tatum named Eastern Conference Player of the Week Tatum led the Celtics to a 3-0 record from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5. Jayson Tatum (0) was just named Eastern Conference Player of the Week from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5. Andres Kudacki/AP Photo

It’s Jayson Tatum’s world. The rest of the NBA is merely living in it.

On Monday, the NBA announced that Tatum has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week. This recognition comes after Tatum led the Celtics to an undefeated record from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5.

Tatum averaged 31.7 points in the three games he played that week, which led the NBA in that category. He scored at least 30 points in each of those games, with 33 on Oct. 30 against Washington, 30 on Nov. 1 against Indiana and 32 against Brooklyn on Nov. 4.

In addition, Tatum averaged 9.7 rebounds in those games, which include a 12-rebound performance against Indiana and a 11-rebound game in Brooklyn. But perhaps his most impressive statistic last week was his efficiency, as he shot 58.9% from the field, 54.2% from behind the 3-point line, and 94.1% on his free-throw attempts.

NBA Players of the Week for Week 2.



West: Stephen Curry (@warriors)

East: Jayson Tatum (@celtics) pic.twitter.com/VYDzRSVs2A — NBA (@NBA) November 6, 2023

Tatum capped off his dominant week by etching his name in Boston’s history books on Saturday. During the Celtics’ win over the Nets, Tatum scored the 10,000th point of his career, passing Antoine Walker as the youngest Celtic to ever do so. He became the 10th player in NBA history to achieve this feat before turning 26.

Advertisement:

Tatum won this award for this week ahead of nominees Scottie Barnes (Toronto), Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland), Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana), Dejounte Murray (Atlanta), Cam Thomas (Brooklyn), Joel Embiid, and Kelly Oubre Jr. (Philadelphia). Golden State’s Stephen Curry won this award for the Western Conference after averaging 30.3 points in four games — which included a 42-point explosion against New Orleans — and leading his Warriors to a 3-1 record.

This honor is Tatum’s 11th Eastern Conference Player of the Week award, which is the third-most of any Celtic in history behind Paul Pierce (17) and Larry Bird (15). If he keeps playing the way he’s been playing, this certainly won’t be the last of these honors he will receive.